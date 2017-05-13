PSEB 12th Result 2017 Announced; Will Be Available At Pseb.ac.in Later Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the Class 12 result today. However it is not available on its official website yet.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT PSEB 12th Result 2017: Online Availability Yet To Be Made New Delhi: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the Class 12 result today. Reports of toppers’ names, pass percentage are going around. However PSEB 12th result 2017 is not available on its official website yet. The result will be available on the website in coming days (14 or 15 May 2017, most probably). Students are therefore suggested to keep patience and monitor the official portal for further update. As of now, no fixed date is available for the online retrieval of result.



PSEB 12th result 2017, which was expected to be announced on 15 May, has stirred excitement among students with its announcement today. Various sources of media claim the overall performance to have dipped in comparison to the previous years.



The eagerness to check own performance is obvious among students. PSEB results can be checked as and when they are made available at the official website.



The result is hosted by Indiaresults.com on behalf of the Board.



After getting the score card, students can start looking for higher education alternatives. The admission process for the same will commence soon.



If norms exist, the Board may also start revaluation or re-verification of marks.



