PSEB Punjab 10th Result 2017: Know Where To Check Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2017; know how to check the result online.

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has recently declared the Class 12th result. Though no official update is available for the Punjab Board 10th class result 2017; however students can expect it soon. Since senior secondary exam results have already been declared by the Board, the secondary exam result will be declared soon. Students, who had appeared for the examination can check result related updates at the official website of the Board at pseb.ac.in.Immediately after the declaration of the result, it has often been noticed that web portals slow down or do not respond at all. Heavy rush is one of the major reasons for it. Students are suggested to wait for a while before re-trying.PSEB 10th result 2017 can be checked at pseb.ac.in and indiaresults.com. PSEB 12th result 2017 saw a dip in the pass percentage. As per PTI report, there was a fall of 14 per cent in pass percentage as compared to last year. 36,376 students could not qualify the exam against 3.14 lakh students who had appeared for the exam. While the overall pass percentage of female candidates was 72.59, it was 54.42 percent for male candidates.Click here for more Education News