PSEB 10th Result 2017 Announced, Check Your Marks Now Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared individual marks for Class 10th result today.

Know how to check PSEB 10th Result 2017



Declaration of the marks will bring relief to the 3.3 lakh students who have been waiting to see their performance. As per the stats released yesterday, the overall pass percentage is 57.50 and the examination result has been withheld for 431 candidates.



While 1.9 lakh students have cleared the examination, 45734 failed.



"Their strenuous efforts have borne fruit for which their parents as well as the teachers also deserve credit. I wish them well for their future endeavours," Education Minister Aruna Chaudhary said after the results declaration.



Supplementary exam will begin from 24 June 2017 and the results are likely to be announced by 31 July.



