Professor Tariq Mansoor Appointed AMU Vice Chancellor

President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, in his capacity as Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) visitor, has appointed Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) Principal and Chief Medical Superintendent, Professor Tariq Mansoor as AMU's next Vice Chancellor. According to an official letter from the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development to AMU, for a period of five years from May 17, 2017 or the date on which he enters upon his office, Prof. Mansoor has been appointed by the president as AMU VC.



The letter further stated that the terms and conditions of the services of Professor Mansoor as the Vice Chancellor of the Aligarh Muslim University will be those as set forth in the ACT, Statues and Ordinances of the University.



Prof Mansoor, who is currently the Principal of JNMC since September 2013 has over 33 years of teaching and research experience and has supervised 49 post-graduate thesis.



Prof Mansoor was Member, Executive Council, AMU in the years 1991-1994, 2002-2008 and 2013-2016. He has also been appointed as Member, Medical Council of India with effect from 20.03.2015 for a period of four years.



Professor Mansoor was conferred with the 'Eminent Senior Surgical Teacher Award 2013' by Association of Surgeons of India (UP Chapter).



Under his able guidance and leadership as Principal and CMS, JNMC, which is one of the largest medical colleges and hospitals in Uttar Pradesh was ranked 12th best nationally among 400 medical colleges in India and ranked 2nd best in Uttar Pradesh by India Today/Neilson Survey 2015-16, said a statement from AMU.



Under Prof Mansoor's leadership, JNMC has played an important role in Polio Eradication in Western Uttar Pradesh and is conducting other outreach Programmes specially related to nutritional training, basic and advanced life support training of new born, HIV and Haemophilia in collaboration with various agencies like NHM, UNICEF and NACO etc.



He has publications of over 90 papers in journals of national and international repute to his credit. Prof Mansoor has attended 83 national and international conferences.



