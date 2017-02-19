Professor Farukh Arjmand Of AMU Receives 'Distinguished Women Scientists Award 2016' In ISCBC-2017

Aligarh: Aligarh Muslim University academic, Professor Farukh Arjmand associated with the University's Department of Chemistry has been conferred with the 'Distinguished Women Scientists Award 2016' by the Indian Society of Chemist and Biologist. Prof Arjmand received the award during the 23rd ISCB International Conference (ISCBC-2017) Interface of Chemical Biology in Drug Research held at Chennai, said a press release from the university.
After receiving the award, Prof Arjmand also delivered a lecture on 'De novo tailored design of new metal-based drugs or drug precursors for antitumor chemotherapy: Structure elucidation by Single X -ray crystallography and their in vitro binding and cytotoxicity profile.' Her award lecture was chaired by Prof Erick V Vander Eycken, a highly renowned Chemistry academician from Belgium.
Prof Arjmand has an experience of 25 years in the research of medicinal inorganic chemistry. She has visited many countries, including China, USA and Thailand for her academic research pursuits.
She has guided 14 PhDs and presently six students are pursuing PhD under her supervision.
Prof Arjmand has also completed several research projects awarded by DBT (Government of India), CSIR and UGC, New Delhi and TWAS, Italy. She has published 120 research papers in peer reviewed journals of international repute in the area of 'Design of new metal-based antitumor drug entities.'
Several distinguished speakers presented their work in ISCB conferences including Prof. Robert H Grubbs, Nobel Laureate (California Institute of Technology, Pasadena, USA) who delivered a keynote lecture on the olefin metathesis reaction.
ISCB has also instituted ISCB AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE and ISCB YOUNG SCIENTIST AWARD and other awards to recognize scientific excellence in the area of Chemical Sciences, Biological Sciences and Drug Research.
