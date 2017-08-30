Professor Errol D'souza Appointed IIM Ahmedabad Director-In-Charge Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Board - Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad Society today announced the appointment of Professor Errol D'Souza as Director-in charge, IIM Ahmedabad.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Errol D'Souza is a Professor of Economics, and the Dean of Faculty, at IIM Ahmedabad Ahmedabad: Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Board - Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad Society today announced the appointment of Professor Errol D'Souza as Director-in charge, IIM Ahmedabad effective Saturday, September 2, 2017. Errol D'Souza is a Professor of Economics, and the Dean of Faculty, at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.



Prof. D'Souza studied Economics and Statistics at the University of Mumbai where he was awarded the Kashinath Trimbak Telang gold medal for obtaining the first rank in in his M.A. (Economics) degree.



He obtained his Ph.D. as a University Grants Commission National Research Fellow from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.



Prof. D'Souza has held appointments such as the IFCI Chair Professor at the University of Mumbai, India Chair Professor at the University Sciences Po in Paris, as a Visiting Professor of the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla, as an Honorary Senior Fellow of the Institute of South Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore, a Visiting Scholar at Columbia University, and as a Visiting Professor at the Turin School of Development of the ILO.



He has also worked on academic committees of the University Grants Commission and the Indian Council of Social Science Research, and has been associated with the Planning Commission of India and the Reserve Bank of India in various capacities, including as a Member, Technical Advisory Committee on Monetary Policy. He is on the Academic Council of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, the Institute for Human Development, Delhi, and on the Advisory Board of the International Centre for Development and Decent Work at Kassel, Germany.



He was a Director of the National Housing Bank and is currently on the Board of Governors of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, New Delhi, the Rajasthan Shram Sarathi Association, Udaipur, and the India Gold Policy Centre.



Prof. D'Souza is on the editorial board of the Journal of Quantitative Economics (Springer), the Indian Journal of Labour Economics (Springer), and Macroeconomics and Finance in Emerging Market Economies (Taylor & Francis). He is engaged in research in the areas of macroeconomics, development finance and public policy.



Read also:



IIM Ahmedabad To Launch Marriage Portal For People Living With HIV



IIM Ahmedabad's PGP-FABM Programme Reaches Out To North-East



IIM Ahmedabad Gets Fresh Wave Of Restoration Fund For Heritage Building



Click here for more



Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Board - Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad Society today announced the appointment of Professor Errol D'Souza as Director-in charge, IIM Ahmedabad effective Saturday, September 2, 2017. Errol D'Souza is a Professor of Economics, and the Dean of Faculty, at the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.Prof. D'Souza studied Economics and Statistics at the University of Mumbai where he was awarded the Kashinath Trimbak Telang gold medal for obtaining the first rank in in his M.A. (Economics) degree.He obtained his Ph.D. as a University Grants Commission National Research Fellow from the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.Prof. D'Souza has held appointments such as the IFCI Chair Professor at the University of Mumbai, India Chair Professor at the University Sciences Po in Paris, as a Visiting Professor of the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla, as an Honorary Senior Fellow of the Institute of South Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore, a Visiting Scholar at Columbia University, and as a Visiting Professor at the Turin School of Development of the ILO.He has also worked on academic committees of the University Grants Commission and the Indian Council of Social Science Research, and has been associated with the Planning Commission of India and the Reserve Bank of India in various capacities, including as a Member, Technical Advisory Committee on Monetary Policy. He is on the Academic Council of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, the Institute for Human Development, Delhi, and on the Advisory Board of the International Centre for Development and Decent Work at Kassel, Germany.He was a Director of the National Housing Bank and is currently on the Board of Governors of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, New Delhi, the Rajasthan Shram Sarathi Association, Udaipur, and the India Gold Policy Centre.Prof. D'Souza is on the editorial board of the Journal of Quantitative Economics (Springer), the Indian Journal of Labour Economics (Springer), and Macroeconomics and Finance in Emerging Market Economies (Taylor & Francis). He is engaged in research in the areas of macroeconomics, development finance and public policy.Click here for more Education News