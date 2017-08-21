West Bengal To Include Award Winning 'Kanyashree' Project In School Curriculum The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is in the process of including the 'Kanyashree' project of Mamata Banerjee government in the curriculum, a senior WBBSE official said today.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is in the process of including the 'Kanyashree' project of Mamata Banerjee government in the curriculum, a senior WBBSE official said today. "The process to include 'Kanyashree' project in our curriculum is going on. We are awaiting for the final approval from the government," the senior official told PTI here.



Education Minister Partha Chatterjee had in June said, "Our government wants to let the future generation to be aware about the path breaking 'Kanayshree' project and how it received award from the UN Assistant Secretary General at the World Forum, The Hague.



"We wish to suitably incorporate chapters of Kanyashree in the school curriculum at secondary level," Mr Chatterjee had told reporters then.



Kanyashree was launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in October 2013 and implemented in schools across West Bengal aimed at girls' empowerment and to prevent dropouts.



