President Pranab Mukherjee To Attend Lovely Professional University Convocation Today

"The President of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee will visit Punjab (Phagwara) tomorrow (May 2, 2017) where he will attend the 8th Convocation of the Lovely Professional University", said a statement from the president's secretariat yesterday.
The president will distribute gold medals to 38 students and 15,988 regular and distance learning students will get degrees, diplomas and certificates, reported Press Trust of India.
(With Inputs from PTI)
