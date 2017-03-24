President Pranab Mukherjee Advises Bihar, Jharkhand To Invest More In Education Sector

While addressing an International Conference 'Bihar and Jharkhand: Shared History to Shared Vision', President Pranab Mukherjee said that the state governments of these two states should focus on investing more in education sectorbeyond what is accepted norm so as to speed up their development plans. He also emphasized on the importance of non-state actors such as civil society organizations and said that in their absence the state-led development process often remains limited. He also said that international experience shows that for specially disadvantaged regions human development can be an alternative development strategy.



According to Press Trust of India, at the conference which was organized by the Asian Development Research Institute, Pranab Mukherjee said that for 'seriously disadvantaged' regions it is important to focus of development of productive forces rather than just blindly following the path industrialization as was the norm for countries or regions which developed earlier.



Mukherjee said that the aspirations of the people in Bihar and Jharkhand were now much higher than before as there had been a shift in political power and new sections had come to power which were politically marginalized earlier.



He said,"At this juncture, we only need to remember one important lesson of history, viz, the burden of history, howsoever heavy, can indeed be unloaded with right social mobilisation and political initiatives." He also said that the eastern states like Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal can look up to Bangladesh as an example of development.



He pointed that it was possible for disadvantaged regions to improve through deliberate human development. "A logical requirement of this alternative development strategy will be prioritising investment on education beyond what would happen under normal circumstances. One may also note here that education does not mean economic advantage for the educated persons alone," he said.



He also said that this would benefit in other ways as well through empowerment of people and increased participation of people in development programmes and the political process.



(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)



