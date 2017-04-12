President of India Presents National Geo-science Awards 2016

President of India, Pranab Mukherjee presented the National Geo-science Awards - 2016 today at a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mukherjee said that India has a rich tradition of geo-scientific research, both at the institutional and at the academic levels. He also said that the National Geo-science Awards, instituted by the Ministry of Mines, is a laudable initiative to honour the contributions and years of dedicated work of geo-scientists from across the country. Over the last five decades, these awards have emerged as the most coveted recognition in the field of geo-sciences and they have encouraged scientists to achieve higher levels of excellence, the President said.The President said that it is incumbent on nations the world over to move in the path of sustainable growth."In this model, growth and development depends not only on the availability of mineral resources but also on their judicious exploitation. The near surface mineral deposits are depleting very fast. Hence, the geo-scientific community has to step up to meet the demand for future resources by finding deeper sources for the minerals we require", Mr. Mukherjee noted.He said that special emphasis also has to be given for discovery of strategic and critical minerals to make the nation self reliant and reduce dependence on imports from external sources for our strategic needs."While addressing the resource needs of the country, we have to also keep in mind the off-shore regions which hold enormous potential for phosphorites, gas hydrates and seafloor massive sulphides", he said.Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Piyush Goyal, Minister of State (I/C) for Power, Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines; Arun Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Mines; Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology and M Raju, Director General, Geological Survey of India.