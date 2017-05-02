President At LPU Convocation: 'There Should Be Reverse-Direction Migration Of Students Too'

6 Shares EMAIL PRINT President At LPU Convocation: 'Enhance The Quality Of Research' New Delhi: The President of India, Pranab Mukherjee attended the 8th Convocation of the Lovely Professional University (LPU) today (May 2, 2017) at Phagwara, Punjab. Speaking on the occasion, the President reiterated his call for enhancing the quality of basic as well as applied research in institutions of higher learning in the country.



President stated that good placement records alone do not bear testimony to an institution's international ranking and he stressed that for quality of higher education in the country to improve, it was necessary that importance be given to nurturing intellectual capital in institutions.



While pointing out that the



He recalled that India, with its universities in Taxila and Nalanda had been a world leader in higher education for more than 1300 years. It was time that all our Institutions of higher learning once again strove to become magnets for mighty minds - students and faculty from all across the world, he added.



The president called for reversing the trend of Indian students going abroad, only then will our education system succeed, he said.



"In a nation of 1.3 billion people, 757 Universities and more than 38,000 degree colleges is insufficient. More people require to have access to higher education. However, increasing numbers alone is not enough. It is essential that mind is applied to enhancing numbers with commensurate enhancement in the quality of education being offered", he said.



The president also emphasized the importance of research and cross fertilization of ideas in higher education institutions. He said it was such a free flow of ideas from across the world that had led to flowering of great diversity in India. This diversity was the key quality of our civilization, he said.



Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore, who presided over the convocation, exhorted the students to lead a life of purpose and do good work. At the convocation, Mukherjee was awarded honorary doctorate by LPU Chancellor Ashok Kumar Mittal, reported PTI.



The president awarded gold medals to 38 students. Besides, 164 students and Ph.D holders were awarded for their outstanding academic and research performances.



(With Inputs from PTI)



