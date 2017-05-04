Pratap Bhanu Mehta Appointed Vice Chancellor For Ashoka University

Ashoka University today announced the appointment of public intellectual Pratap Bhanu Mehta as its Vice Chancellor with effect from July 1, 2017. Mehta is currently the President and Chief Executive of Centre for Policy Research (CPR) in New Delhi and is also an editorial consultant in The Indian Express.He has worked extensively on political theory, intellectual history, constitutional law, politics and society in India, and international politics.Before he joined as the head of the CPR, Mehta had taught at Harvard University, Jawaharlal Nehru University and the New York University School of Law.As a public intellectual, Mehta has written extensively in The Indian Express, The Financial Times, The Telegraph, The Hindu and The International Herald Tribune.