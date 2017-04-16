Prakash Javadekar To Launch RUSA Portal, Mobile App Tomorrow

The Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), under the aegis of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), will launch its own portal and mobile app tomorrow by Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar here in New Delhi. The portal will act as a one-stop for States’ Higher Education Plans, decision of the States’ Higher Education Councils and details of the resources under this scheme. Also, the gallery of the portal will provide a rich repository of the projects initiated under RUSA.12 State Education Ministers, Secretaries and RUSA Nodal officers will be present on the occasion. Apart from those who will be present for the launch here, others will witness the launch through digital telecast.Seventeen RUSA projects will also be launched tomorrow. They include a cluster university in Jammu and Kashmir, micro ATM facility at the RUSA centre for intelligent systems in Pune University, solar power facility in Shree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, Kerala; language laboratories in Ghatsila College, Jharkhand, among others.Mr. Javadekar will also launch the Fund and Reform Tracker for this centrally sponsored scheme. The mobile application will ensure that all projects under RUSA are tracked 24x7.According to a statement released by MHRD, states and UTs have responded very well to this scheme; 29 States and 6 UTs are participating in RUSA. Over 2000 State Universities and Colleges have supported the venture so far.The National Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) prior to the launch of RUSA was 20.8 (2012), with Male GER at 22.1 and Female GER at 19.4. RUSA assistance has been critical in witnessing a growth in the GER. A substantial increase in the National GER has been recorded at 24.5, with male GER at 25.4 and female GER at 23.5 in 2015-16 (Source: AISHE 2015-16), said the statement.RUSA is the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) of the Department of Higher Education, MHRD which aims to provide strategic central funding to State Higher Education Departments and Institutions and achieve the broad objectives of access, equity and excellence. The State Higher Education Departments and Institutions undertake certain governance, academic and administrative reforms as a pre-requisite to be entitled for RUSA grants. The implementation of RUSA in its right earnest began after May 2014.