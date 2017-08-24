Pondicherry University DDE June 2017 Exam Results Declared; Check Now @ Pondiuni.edu.in Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) of Pondicherry University has declared the June 2017 examinations results on the official website of the central university.

Share EMAIL PRINT Pondicherry University DDE June 2017 Exam Results Declared @ Pondiuni.edu.in New Delhi: Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) of Pondicherry University has declared the June 2017 examinations results on the official website of the central university. The Pondicherry University DDE results can be accessed from the official website of the varcity, pondiuni.edu.in. The students who have appeared on the Undergraduate, Post Graduate and Post Graduate Diploma courses of the varsity may access the results after logging in with their examination enrollment numbers. The Pondicherry University's DDE has released Bachelor of Arts (BA), Master of Arts (MA) Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and several other results.



DDE Pondicherry University has released the results of BA (Hindi), BA (Sanskrit) and BCom in UG courses.



In post graduate results, DDE has released the results of MA (English), MA (Hindi), MA (Sociology), MBA (General), MBA (Ent. MGT), MBA (Finance), MBA (Hospitality Management), MBA (HRM), MBA (International Business), MBA (Ins. MGT), MBA (Marketing), MBA (OP and SCM), MBA (Retail Management), MBA (TSM) and MCom.



In diploma, DDE Pondicherry University has released the results of PGDBA, PGDFM, PGDHRM, PGDMM, PGDPSY and PGDTM.

Pondicherry University DDE June 2017 Exam Results: How to check

Go to the official website of Pondicherry University

Click on the results link from the homepage

Chose your stream

Enter enrollment number

Check your results



