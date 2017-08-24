Pondicherry University DDE June 2017 Exam Results Declared; Check Now @ Pondiuni.edu.in

DDE Pondicherry University has released the results of BA (Hindi), BA (Sanskrit) and BCom in UG courses.
In post graduate results, DDE has released the results of MA (English), MA (Hindi), MA (Sociology), MBA (General), MBA (Ent. MGT), MBA (Finance), MBA (Hospitality Management), MBA (HRM), MBA (International Business), MBA (Ins. MGT), MBA (Marketing), MBA (OP and SCM), MBA (Retail Management), MBA (TSM) and MCom.
In diploma, DDE Pondicherry University has released the results of PGDBA, PGDFM, PGDHRM, PGDMM, PGDPSY and PGDTM.
Pondicherry University DDE June 2017 Exam Results: How to check
Go to the official website of Pondicherry University
Click on the results link from the homepage
Chose your stream
Enter enrollment number
Check your results
