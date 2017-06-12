Pondicherry University Community College Admission: Application Submission Date Extended Pondicherry University Community College (PUCC), a constituent College of Pondicherry Central University has extended the last date for issue and submission of application forms for admission to various courses offered in the college.

Pondicherry University Community College offers Undergraduate courses (3 years), Vocational Degree Courses (3 years), Post Graduate Diploma Courses (1 year), Advanced Diploma Courses (2 years), Diploma Courses (1 year) in vocational stream and general stream, and Certificate Courses (6 months).



The Pondicherry University Community College has introduced B.Voc. course (the first of its kind in India) during the academic year 2013-14 in addition to Degree courses, Advanced Diploma courses and Certificate courses.



The courses will focus on the employability of graduates and meeting the industry's requirements for ready-to-work students. The course will impart skill and specialization in different vocations with a multiple-exit provision - a Diploma at the end of the first year and an Advanced Diploma after two years.



Pondicherry University Community College was established on 16th October 1995, the day of the Decennial Celebration of Pondicherry University, formally inaugurated by Dr.(Ms.) A.S. Desai, the then Chairperson of the University Grants Commission. The Pondicherry University Community College is the first of its kind in the University system of higher education in India to cater to employment oriented education to the Community and is an experimental model of American and Canadian Community Colleges.



