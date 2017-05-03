Police Public Schools To Be Built In All Sub-Divisions: Haryana Chief Minister

Police public schools will be set up in all sub-divisions of Haryana to provide best education facilities for the children of police personnel in the state, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said today. Presiding over a meeting of the Haryana Police Housing Corporation here, he directed the officials to explore the possibility of construction of houses for poor people under the housing for all scheme.Haryana Director General of Police, B S Sandhu, said 10 such police schools, built by the corporation are being run at Madhuban, Ambala, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Rewari, Sunaria, Bhondsi, Sonipat and Panchkula. Presently, 11,500 students are studying in these schools.Such schools will be built in the remaining district police lines by the end of April next year, Sandhu said.As many as 1,560 houses for police personnel are being built by the Haryana Police Housing Corporation in the first phase and construction of 1,500 more houses will be undertaken in the second phase, the officer said.Apart from new police stations, the building for the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Panchkula will be constructed by the corporation at a cost of Rs 100 crore.It has so far constructed over 8,000 houses, 114 police stations, 13 police posts and 150 other non-residential buildings, Sandhu said.A cleanliness drive in all police complexes is being conducted by the corporation every month under the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan'.