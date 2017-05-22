Plus Two Admission Kick-starts In Odisha, Online CAF To Be Available Till 7 June 2017 Department of Higher Education Odisha has started the admission procedure for Plus two (intermediate) courses in the State.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT DHE Odisha Begins Plus Two Admission In Junior Colleges New Delhi: Days after the declaration of results by CHSE Odisha, Department of Higher Education has started the admission procedure for Plus two (intermediate) courses in the State. The admission process, through online Common Application Form (CAF), has glued all the candidates to the web portal, who had been waiting long for the process to begin. As per the official update given at the web portal of the Department, online registration for plus two courses for the academic year 2017-2018 will commence till 7 June.



