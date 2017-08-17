Periyar University Declared UG, PG, MPhil Supplementary Result 2017 Periyar University has declared the supplementary exam result for UG, PG and MPhil programmes. Candidates can check the same at periyaruniversity.ac.in.

Periyar University has declared the supplementary exam result for UG, PG and MPhil programmes. Candidates can check the same at periyaruniversity.ac.in. The University had declared the results for general exam on 15 June 2017 . Candidates can check the result online now using their registration number and date of birth. The general exam was held in the month of April and the supplementary exam was held after the result declaration in June. Website may slow down due to multiple logins at a time. Candidates should wait for a while and retry later.Step 1: Go to the official website periyaruniversity.ac.inStep 2: Click on the respective links for UG, PG and MPhil supplementary resultStep 3: Enter the details asked for (register number and date of birth)Step 4: Submit the detailsStep 5: Get the resultImmediately after downloading the mark statement, candidates should consider downloading the same; though the University will issue mark sheet and pass certificate supporting the exam. Students should also cross check the entries made and issues should be clarified with the varsity.About Periyar University: Established in 1997, Periyar University is situated at Salem, Tamil Nadu. Named after the social reformer Thanthai Periyar E. V. Ramasamy, the University is accredited by NAAC with 'A' grade.