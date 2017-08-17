How to check Periyar University Declared UG, PG, MPhil Supplementary Result 2017?
Periyar University Supplementary Result 2017 Declared, Check Now
Step 1: Go to the official website periyaruniversity.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the respective links for UG, PG and MPhil supplementary result
Step 3: Enter the details asked for (register number and date of birth)
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: Get the result
Immediately after downloading the mark statement, candidates should consider downloading the same; though the University will issue mark sheet and pass certificate supporting the exam. Students should also cross check the entries made and issues should be clarified with the varsity.
About Periyar University: Established in 1997, Periyar University is situated at Salem, Tamil Nadu. Named after the social reformer Thanthai Periyar E. V. Ramasamy, the University is accredited by NAAC with 'A' grade.
