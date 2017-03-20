Patna Women's College To Begin Application Process For B.Ed. On March 27

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Patna Women's College To Begin Application Process For B.Ed. On March 27 New Delhi: Department of Education, Patna Women's College has released notification about admission to B.Ed. course for the 2017-18 academic session. The sale of application forms will start on March 27. The application process will be conducted offline and candidates are required to submit the completed application forms manually only. The department will not entertain any application forms sent via mail. Since the college is a minority institute, 50% seats in the program are reserved for minority categories. For the rest 50% seats, the college will follow State government and Patna University's admission policies.



Important Dates



Sale of application forms: March 27 - April 24, 2017 (between 10:00 am to 12:00 noon)



Last date of submission of application form: April 24, 2017



Date of Entrance Test: May 6, 2017 (11:00 am - 1:00 pm)



Result of Entrance Test: May 13, 2017



Dates of Counselling: May 17 -18, 2017



Announcement of first list of admission: May 20, 2017



Eligibility Criteria Candidate must have a graduate or post graduate degree in any discipline of Science, Arts, and Humanities stream.

Candidate must have a minimum 50% marks either in Bachelor's degree and/or Master's degree or 55% marks in Bachelor degree in Engineering and Technology with specialization in Science and Mathematics. A relaxation of 5% marks will be given to candidates from reserved category candidates.

Candidate must have studied at least one school subject from: English, Hindi, Mathematics, Biology (Botany/Zoology), Physics, Chemistry, History, Geography, Political Science, Economics, Commerce.

Candidate must have the degree and original mark sheets at the time of admission. Candidates who are appearing in part III exam at Patna University may also apply. Click here for more



Department of Education, Patna Women's College has released notification about admission to B.Ed. course for the 2017-18 academic session. The sale of application forms will start on March 27. The application process will be conducted offline and candidates are required to submit the completed application forms manually only. The department will not entertain any application forms sent via mail. Since the college is a minority institute, 50% seats in the program are reserved for minority categories. For the rest 50% seats, the college will follow State government and Patna University's admission policies.Sale of application forms: March 27 - April 24, 2017 (between 10:00 am to 12:00 noon)Last date of submission of application form: April 24, 2017Date of Entrance Test: May 6, 2017 (11:00 am - 1:00 pm)Result of Entrance Test: May 13, 2017Dates of Counselling: May 17 -18, 2017Announcement of first list of admission: May 20, 2017Click here for more Education News