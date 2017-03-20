Patna Women's College To Begin Application Process For B.Ed. On March 27

Important Dates
Sale of application forms: March 27 - April 24, 2017 (between 10:00 am to 12:00 noon)
Last date of submission of application form: April 24, 2017
Date of Entrance Test: May 6, 2017 (11:00 am - 1:00 pm)
Result of Entrance Test: May 13, 2017
Dates of Counselling: May 17 -18, 2017
Announcement of first list of admission: May 20, 2017
Eligibility Criteria
- Candidate must have a graduate or post graduate degree in any discipline of Science, Arts, and Humanities stream.
- Candidate must have a minimum 50% marks either in Bachelor's degree and/or Master's degree or 55% marks in Bachelor degree in Engineering and Technology with specialization in Science and Mathematics. A relaxation of 5% marks will be given to candidates from reserved category candidates.
- Candidate must have studied at least one school subject from: English, Hindi, Mathematics, Biology (Botany/Zoology), Physics, Chemistry, History, Geography, Political Science, Economics, Commerce.
- Candidate must have the degree and original mark sheets at the time of admission. Candidates who are appearing in part III exam at Patna University may also apply.