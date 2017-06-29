Panjab University Admissions 2017: First Counselling For BCom To Be Held Tomorrow The first counselling for BCom course in various Chandigarh colleges affiliated with Panjab University (PU) will be held tomorrow at the law auditorium of the varsity.

The first counselling for BCom course in various Chandigarh colleges affiliated with Panjab University (PU) will be held tomorrow at the law auditorium of the varsity. According to a report from The Trubune daily, on the first day, the counselling will be held for the general pool (outside Chandigarh). The Tribune report also said the counselling for the Union Territory pool will be held on next day, ie, July 1.The counselling schedule for BCom admissions of the affiliated colleges in Chandigarh city colleges and Panjab University's evening department was declared today.The counselling process will continue till July 3 and counselling for the evening department will also takeplace on the same day.According to Tribune, the schedule for the second counselling for BCom in these colleges and evening department of PU will be released later.For the counselling purpose, the students will have to carry original documents of the qualifying examinations along with self-attested copies.The final merit list for 2,450 seats will be displayed tomorrow.