Over 9,000 Kerala Schools Get IT Boost Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala education department on Friday announced the holistic intervention of ICT (information and communication technologies) that will assist education in 9,279 schools. Students of Class 1 to 7, through IT@School Project, would be benefited in the new academic year starting in June.



Kerala, being a role-model in ICT-enabled education, started IT education under IT@School Project for High School classes (Class 8 to 10) in early 2005 and with Friday's launch, ICT-enabled education would be available from Class 1 to 12.



"The scaling up of ICT enabled education in classrooms is a major step in achieving the educational goal of the government with respect to its General Education Rejuvenation Mission. Computer labs and Smart Classrooms would be set-up in all schools," said Kerala Education Minister C. Raveendranath while launching this new initiative.



"IT@School has already imparted specific ICT training for 70,602 teachers in the state and we have roped in BSNL for providing broadband connectivity to all schools in the State and as on date 97 per cent of the schools have been fully covered," said K. Anvar Sadath, Executive Director of IT@school project.



The Kerala education department on Friday announced the holistic intervention of ICT (information and communication technologies) that will assist education in 9,279 schools. Students of Class 1 to 7, through IT@School Project, would be benefited in the new academic year starting in June.Kerala, being a role-model in ICT-enabled education, started IT education under IT@School Project for High School classes (Class 8 to 10) in early 2005 and with Friday's launch, ICT-enabled education would be available from Class 1 to 12."The scaling up of ICT enabled education in classrooms is a major step in achieving the educational goal of the government with respect to its General Education Rejuvenation Mission. Computer labs and Smart Classrooms would be set-up in all schools," said Kerala Education Minister C. Raveendranath while launching this new initiative."IT@School has already imparted specific ICT training for 70,602 teachers in the state and we have roped in BSNL for providing broadband connectivity to all schools in the State and as on date 97 per cent of the schools have been fully covered," said K. Anvar Sadath, Executive Director of IT@school project.