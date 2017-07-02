OUCET 2017 Rank Card, Results: Download Now From Oucet.ouadmissions.com

The Directorate of Admissions, Osmania University successfully conducted the gigantic task of conducting entrance tests and admissions into various courses offered by the University and its affiliating institutions this year. Osmania University conducts OUCET since 2000-2001 academic year.
The students who are searching for OUCET 2017 results may follow these steps:
OUCET 2017 Rank Cards: How to download
Step one: Go to the official OUCET website: http://oucet.ouadmissions.com
Step two: Click on the "Download Rank Card" link.
Step three: Enter Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth
Step four: Check your results
OUCET- 2017
Osmania University Common Entrance Tests (OUCET) 2017 online Applications were invited on April this year from the candidates who have passed or appearing for the final year examination in the qualifying degree for entrance tests and admission into various Post Graduate courses, Post Graduate Diploma Courses and 5 year Integrated Programmes offered by Osmania University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University and Palamuru University in their campus, constituent and affiliated colleges for the academic year 2017 - 2018.
