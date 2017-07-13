OUCET 2017: Web Counselling Process To Start Today At Oucet.ouadmissions.com The Directorate of Admission, Osmania University will begin the commencement of web option registration for Osmania University Common Entrance Test (OUCET) qualified candidates after 11:30 am today.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Osmania University will begin web-based counselling process today New Delhi: The Directorate of Admission, Osmania University will begin the commencement of web option registration for Osmania University Common Entrance Test (OUCET) qualified candidates after 11:30 am today. OUCET is conducted by Osmania University for admission to PG, PG Diploma, and 5 year integrated programs offered at Osmania, Telangana, Mahatma Gandhi and Palamuru University. OUCET 2017 result and rank cards were released on July 3, 2017. The admission to the qualified candidates would be conducted through the web-based counselling.



Before allotment of admission, candidates would have to exercise options through web in order of their preference. The eligibility of a candidate will also be verified at this stage.



After the students have exercised web based options, the university will publish a provisional allotment list. Candidates who will be allotted a seat in the provisional list will need to attend in person for certificate verification and will also need to carry certain documents. The list of documents required at the time of certificate verification is given below: Common Entrance Test Rank Card

Common Entrance Test Hall Ticket

Transfer Certificate from the institute where candidate studied last

Original Certificate of the Qualifying Examination

Consolidated Memorandum of Marks of the qualifying examination

Secondary School Certificate (S.S.C.) / 10th std. certificate

Proof of Local/Non-Local status of the candidates

Community Certificate for SC, ST and BC candidates as per G.O. Ms.No. 58, Social Welfare (J) Dept, dated 12.5.1997 issued by MRO / Thasildar

Income certificate from relevant authority wherever necessary issued by MRO/Thasildar on or after 01.01.2017. 10. Relevant original certificates in respect of candidates seeking admission against NCC/NSS/Sports, Widow/Children of Armed personnel (CAP), Physically Handicapped and Teacher and Laboratory Assistant categories

After certificate verification, a candidate will have to submit the relevant certificates and admission fee on the spot.



