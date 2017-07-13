OUCET 2017: Web Counselling Process To Start Today At Oucet.ouadmissions.com

Before allotment of admission, candidates would have to exercise options through web in order of their preference. The eligibility of a candidate will also be verified at this stage.
After the students have exercised web based options, the university will publish a provisional allotment list. Candidates who will be allotted a seat in the provisional list will need to attend in person for certificate verification and will also need to carry certain documents. The list of documents required at the time of certificate verification is given below:
- Common Entrance Test Rank Card
- Common Entrance Test Hall Ticket
- Transfer Certificate from the institute where candidate studied last
- Original Certificate of the Qualifying Examination
- Consolidated Memorandum of Marks of the qualifying examination
- Secondary School Certificate (S.S.C.) / 10th std. certificate
- Proof of Local/Non-Local status of the candidates
- Community Certificate for SC, ST and BC candidates as per G.O. Ms.No. 58, Social Welfare (J) Dept, dated 12.5.1997 issued by MRO / Thasildar
- Income certificate from relevant authority wherever necessary issued by MRO/Thasildar on or after 01.01.2017. 10. Relevant original certificates in respect of candidates seeking admission against NCC/NSS/Sports, Widow/Children of Armed personnel (CAP), Physically Handicapped and Teacher and Laboratory Assistant categories
After certificate verification, a candidate will have to submit the relevant certificates and admission fee on the spot.
