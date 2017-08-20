OUCET 2017 2nd Phase allotment Results Declared @ Oucet.ouadmissions.com

Directorate of Admissions, Osmania University has published the second phase allotment result of OUCET 2017 on the official website.

Education | | Updated: August 20, 2017 12:13 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
OUCET 2017 2nd Phase allotment Results Declared @ Oucet.ouadmissions.com

OUCET 2017 2nd Phase allotment Results Declared @ Oucet.ouadmissions.com

New Delhi:  Directorate of Admissions, Osmania University has published the second phase allotment result of OUCET 2017 on the official website. The OUCET 2nd phase allotment orders can be downloaded from the official website, oucet.ouadmissions.com, after logging on with the hall ticket number and date of birth along with the rank details. The exercising of 2nd Phase of web options for all the qualified candidates of OUCET-2017 was open from August 9 to August 12. OUCET 2017 results were published on July first week. 

"Second phase Allotment Result will be available on 19/08/2017 after 2:00 PM," said a notification posted on the official website of OUCET. But the results were published later.
 

OUCET 2017 Second Phase Allotment Results: How to check


The candidates who are searching for OUCET second phase allotment results may check their results following these steps:
laptop computer generic istock
OUCET 2017: Second Phase Allotment Results Published @ Oucet.ouadmissions.com

Step One: Go to the official website of OUCET admissions
Step Two: Click on "Click Here for provisional allotment 2nd Phase"
Step Three: Login using their Hall Ticket number, DOB, Rank and 5 digit PIN number (The 5 digit PIN number will be sent to registered Mobile Number/eMail ID)
Step Four: Submit and download your allotment letter

Click here for more Education News
 

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READRanveer Singh Took Deepika Padukone To A Party. See Trending Pics Here
OUCET 2017 2nd Phase allotment ResultsOucet.ouadmissions.comOUCET 2017OUCET Second Phase

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreToilet Ek Prem KathaJio Phone Booking VIP 2Vishal Sikka ResignsLenovo K8 Note SaleBareilly Ki Barfi

................................ Advertisement ................................