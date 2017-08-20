OUCET 2017 2nd Phase allotment Results Declared @ Oucet.ouadmissions.com Directorate of Admissions, Osmania University has published the second phase allotment result of OUCET 2017 on the official website.

Directorate of Admissions, Osmania University has published the second phase allotment result of OUCET 2017 on the official website. The OUCET 2nd phase allotment orders can be downloaded from the official website, oucet.ouadmissions.com, after logging on with the hall ticket number and date of birth along with the rank details. The exercising of 2nd Phase of web options for all the qualified candidates of OUCET-2017 was open from August 9 to August 12. OUCET 2017 results were published on July first week."Second phase Allotment Result will be available on 19/08/2017 after 2:00 PM," said a notification posted on the official website of OUCET . But the results were published later.The candidates who are searching for OUCET second phase allotment results may check their results following these steps:Step One: Go to the official website of OUCET admissionsStep Two: Click on "Click Here for provisional allotment 2nd Phase"Step Three: Login using their Hall Ticket number, DOB, Rank and 5 digit PIN number (The 5 digit PIN number will be sent to registered Mobile Number/eMail ID)Step Four: Submit and download your allotment letter