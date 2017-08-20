OUCET 2017 2nd Phase allotment Results Declared @ Oucet.ouadmissions.com

"Second phase Allotment Result will be available on 19/08/2017 after 2:00 PM," said a notification posted on the official website of OUCET. But the results were published later.
OUCET 2017 Second Phase Allotment Results: How to check
The candidates who are searching for OUCET second phase allotment results may check their results following these steps:
Step One: Go to the official website of OUCET admissions
Step Two: Click on "Click Here for provisional allotment 2nd Phase"
Step Three: Login using their Hall Ticket number, DOB, Rank and 5 digit PIN number (The 5 digit PIN number will be sent to registered Mobile Number/eMail ID)
Step Four: Submit and download your allotment letter
