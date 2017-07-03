OUAT UG Entrance Exam Result 2017 Expected Soon, Counselling From 17 July

Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) has not declared the common entrance exam results for undergraduate course admission yet. Candidates awaiting OUAT UG 2017 result can expect the same soon as the University will start the admission process soon. As per the prospectus released by the varsity, the counselling and admission to undergraduate programmes will begin on 17 July. Candidates are suggested to go through the official website of the University at ouat.nic.in. The entrance exam was held on 4 June 2017.

Classes will commence from 24 July 2017.

With only close to 15 days left for the counselling cum admission process to begin candidates can expect the result any time. Read: How to check OUAT UG 2017 result

Candidates must go through the prospectus properly before the counseling. 'In the event of non production of all original required documents at the time of his /her turn for admission / counseling, he / she will not be allowed to take admission.'

About OUAT UG Entrance Exam 2017: The exam consisted of multiple choice questions (MCQs) which carried a total of 200 marks. Candidates were allowed 2 hours for completing the exam and the medium of exam was English. Weighted score of candidates will be calculated on the basis of his/her academic career (50%) and Entrance Examination (50%).



