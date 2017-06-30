OUAT 2017 Results Expected Today, Ouat.nic.in Website Crashes Amidst the wait of students for the Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) 2017 results, the website of the varsity has crashed or not responding right now.

Most times, results website don't respond when large number of users try to access it same time. For the candidates who are waiting for the results, it is advised that, they should wait for some time and check the results after a while.

OUAT Results 2017: How to check

The students who are waiting for OUAT results may follow these steps:



Step One: Go to Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) official website, ouat.nic.in.

Step Two: Click on the exams and results link from the homepage.

Step Three: Click 'OUAT 2017 results' link.

Step Four: Enter your examination registration details.

Step Five: Check your results



In another development recently, Vice-chancellor of the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) Surendra Nath Pasupalak said



