OUAT 2017 Results Expected Today, Ouat.nic.in Website Crashes

Most times, results website don't respond when large number of users try to access it same time. For the candidates who are waiting for the results, it is advised that, they should wait for some time and check the results after a while.
OUAT Results 2017: How to check
The students who are waiting for OUAT results may follow these steps:
Step One: Go to Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) official website, ouat.nic.in.
Step Two: Click on the exams and results link from the homepage.
Step Three: Click 'OUAT 2017 results' link.
Step Four: Enter your examination registration details.
Step Five: Check your results
In another development recently, Vice-chancellor of the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) Surendra Nath Pasupalak said a cattle blood bank, a first of its kind, would be established on the premises of OUAT at an estimated cost of Rs. 3.25 crore.
