Osmania University To Release TS Ed CET Answer Key, BE Results On 19 July

Osmania University will declare the BE results on 19 July. The University has updated about the same in its twitter handle. Students who are waiting for the same can check it online at osmania.ac.in. Today the University has conducted TS Ed CET 2017 on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The preliminary answer key will be released on 19 July 2017. Candidates can send objections to the answer key latest by 22 July. The final result for TS Ed CET 2017 will be declared on 28 July.

In another notification, the university has mentioned about the new schedule for PGRRCDE MA, MSc and MCom previous examinations. The examinations were supposed to begin on 17 July 2017. However taking Bonalu holiday and Gurukul main exam schedule into consideration, the varsity rescheduled the exam. The PGRRCDE exam will now begin from 24 July 2017. The exam will continue till 31 July.

Candidates should note that details of exam centers and timing for the PGRRCDE MA, MSc and MCom previous exams will remain the same. Gurukul main exams will be held from 18 July till 22 July.

Osmania University will declare the result online. Candidates should wait for a while in case the website slows down for a while. Due to multiple logins the website is likely to show certain issues. Candidates should even try checking the BE result during the off-peak hours.

