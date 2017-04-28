Osmania University Results 2017 Announced For BCA, MCA, MSc (IS) And LLM Courses

The University has announced results for the examination held in the months of January and February.
How to check Osmania University (OU) results online?
Here's how you can check Osmania University result online
Go to the official website of Osmania University at Osmania.ac.in
Click on the result column
Click on the respective result link (BCA JAN/FEB-2017 RESULTS, MCA JAN/FEB-2017 RESULTS, M.SC(IS) JAN/FEB-2017 RESULTS, LLM III SEM JAN-2017 RESULTS)
Enter the hall ticket number, which is usually a 12 digit number
Submit the details