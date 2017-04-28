Osmania University Results 2017 Announced For BCA, MCA, MSc (IS) And LLM Courses

Osmania University (OU) has announced result for BCA, MCA, MSc (IS) and LLM (3rd semester) courses. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check their result at the official web portal of the University at osmania.ac.in. Results have been declared on the official web page of the University, candidates must therefore check the same online only. In case of delays, candidates must wait a while and retry later.The University has announced results for the examination held in the months of January and February.Go to the official website of Osmania University at Osmania.ac.inClick on the result columnClick on the respective result link (BCA JAN/FEB-2017 RESULTS, MCA JAN/FEB-2017 RESULTS, M.SC(IS) JAN/FEB-2017 RESULTS, LLM III SEM JAN-2017 RESULTS)Enter the hall ticket number, which is usually a 12 digit numberSubmit the details