Osmania University Releases OUCET 2017 Preliminary Answer Key; Check At Oucet.ouadmissions.com The Directorate of Admission, Osmania University has released the preliminary answer key for OUCET 2017. Osmania University Common Entrance Test (OUCET) is conducted for admission to PG, PG Diploma and 5 year Integrated programmes offered by Osamania University.

23 Shares EMAIL PRINT OUCET 2017 Preliminary Answer Key Released At Oucet.ouadmissions.com New Delhi: The Directorate of Admission, Osmania University has released the preliminary answer key for OUCET 2017. Osmania University Common Entrance Test (OUCET) is conducted for admission to PG, PG Diploma and 5 year Integrated programmes offered by Osamania University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, and Palamuru University. The course-wise and faculty-wise answer key can be viewed from the OUCET official website and students who are not satisfied by the answers marked in the key can challenge the same by June 24.



As per a notice published on the Osmania University website, candidates should go through the answer keys carefully and in case of any objection, the same can be submitted in writing to the Director, Directorate of Admission, Osmania University on or before June 24 by 4.00 pm.



How to check OUCET 2017 Answer Key?



Step one: Go to the official OUCET website: http://oucet.ouadmissions.com

Step two: Click on the Preliminary Answer Key link.

Step three: From the list of the courses mentioned, click on the one you applied for.

Step four: The answer key will open in pdf format. Download the same and check the answers marked.



After the last date to submit challenge to the answer key is over, the university will go through the objections received and will publish a final answer key. The result for OUCET will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.



