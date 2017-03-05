Osmania University OU PGRRCDE MBA 1, 2 Years Backlog, III Year Regular August/September 2016 Results Out

New Delhi: The results of PGRRCDE MBA I and II Years (Backlog), III Year (Regular) Examinations held in August/September, 2016 of Osmania University have been declared and made available on www.osmania.ac.in. The results were released on March 2. The candidates will receive the Memorandum of Marks and Provisional Certificates from PGRRCDE, Osmania University by post.
The candidates will also be provided with the photocopy of his/her theory answer script on payment of Rs.1,000 per paper. The request for photocopy of answer script should be submitted in the prescribed proforma available on Osmania University website by the concerned candidate duly attested by the Director of PGRRCDE along with Demand Draft, Hall Ticket and Copy of memo.
The Demand Draft / Remittance Coupon should be drawn in favour of "The Registrar, Exam Fee Fund A/c No. 52198262033.
The photocopy of the answer script will be sent to the candidate by post in a month from the last date of submission. The request for photocopy of answer script will be accepted at the Examination Branch, Osmania University from 4 March 2017.
For recounting purpose, the students are requested to approach any of the AP Online Centers for submission of Recounting request along with required fee in CASH and copy of Memo/ Internet Memo. The Recounting requests will be accepted from March 3, 2017.
OU PGRRCDE MBA 1, 2 Years Backlog, III Year Regular August/September 2016 Results: Know How To Check
Go to the official portal of Osmania University at osmania.ac.in
Click on the results link
Enter 12 Digit Hall Ticket Number
Submit the details
Get the result
Take a printout (if you wish) and keep it for reference
Osmania University (OU) First Semester Degree (Dec 2016) Results were declared yesterday.
