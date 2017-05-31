Osmania University Degree Exam BA, BSc, BCom, BBA Result 2017 Declared; Check At Osmania.ac.in

The result has been declared for BA, B.Sc., B.Com., BSW, and BBA.
How to check Osmania University BA, B.Sc., B.Com., BBA, BSW degree result 2017?
Step one: Go to official website of Osmania University: Osmania.ac.in
Step two: Click on the link for degree result provided in the latest news section of the homepage of the website.
Step three: Select your degree program and year and enter other required details.
Step four: Click on submit and view your result.
After viewing your result, take a printout of the same as Osmania University will issue the original marks memo later.
Osmania UG (BA/B.Com/B.Sc/BBA) March/April Results-2017: Courses
Osmania University published the first, second and third year results of all these courses:
B.A
B.A (CDE)
B.A (Vocational)
BBA (CDE)
BBA
B.Com
B.Com (CDE)
B.Com (Vocational)
B.Com (Hons)
B.Sc
B.Sc (Vocational)
About Osmania University:
Osmania University was established by Nawab Osman Ali Khan, seventh Nizam of Hyderabad. On an average almost 3 lakh students are enrolled with the university at a given time. The university has around 1000 colleges affiliated to it and offers 25 under graduate courses with various specialization and combinations. The university follows CBCS (Choice Based Credit System).
