Osmania University Degree Exam BA, BSc, BCom, BBA Result 2017 Declared; Check At Osmania.ac.in Osmania University has announced the result for under graduate degree exams conducted in March this year. The result has been announced for BA, B.Sc. and B.Com. for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd year.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Osmania University Degree Exam BA, BSc, BCom, BBA Result 2017 Declared New Delhi: has announced the result for under graduate (UG) degree exams conducted in March and April this year. The result has been announced for BA, B.Sc. and B.Com. for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd year. The OU Degree result is available on the official website and can be viewed by the students using their respective registration numbers or exam roll numbers. The result can also be viewed on third party result hosting websites like manabadi.co.in. The result was declared around 1:00 pm today on the official website.



The result has been declared for BA, B.Sc., B.Com., BSW, and BBA.



How to check Osmania University BA, B.Sc., B.Com., BBA, BSW degree result 2017?

Step two: Click on the link for degree result provided in the latest news section of the homepage of the website.

Step three: Select your degree program and year and enter other required details.

Step four: Click on submit and view your result.



After viewing your result, take a printout of the same as Osmania University will issue the original marks memo later.



Osmania UG (BA/B.Com/B.Sc/BBA) March/April Results-2017: Courses



Osmania University published the first, second and third year results of all these courses:



B.A

B.A (CDE)

B.A (Vocational)

BBA (CDE)

BBA

B.Com

B.Com (CDE)

B.Com (Vocational)

B.Com (Hons)

B.Sc

B.Sc (Vocational)



About Osmania University:



Osmania University was established by Nawab Osman Ali Khan, seventh Nizam of Hyderabad. On an average almost 3 lakh students are enrolled with the university at a given time. The university has around 1000 colleges affiliated to it and offers 25 under graduate courses with various specialization and combinations. The university follows CBCS (Choice Based Credit System).



