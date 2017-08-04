Osmania University Declared UG (YWS) Revaluation Result 2017 Osmania University (OU) has declared the revaluation results for the undergraduate courses.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Osmania University Declared UG (YWS) Revaluation Result 2017 New Delhi: Osmania University (OU) has declared the revaluation results for the undergraduate courses. Concerned candidates can check their result online at Osmania.ac.in. The result is available in a .pdf format at the result portal of the University. Candidates shall have to download the file and check for the roll number. Result has been declared discipline wise. The University had declared the results for the 2nd semester (regular) and 1st semester (backlog) exams in



How to check Osmania University Revaluation Result 2017?

Go to the official website osmania.ac.in

Click on the result link

Click on UG(YWS)rvRESULT

Download the PDF format file

Check your roll number



It is taking time to download the .pdf file. Candidates should therefore wait for a while and retry.



Candidates who had appeared for TS TET 2017 can check their result.



