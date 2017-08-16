Osmania University Declared MBA Result 2017, Check At Osmania.ac.in The MBA result has been declared for the examination held in May / June 2017/

Share EMAIL PRINT Check OU MBA Result At osmania.ac.in New Delhi: Osmania University has declared result for MBA (Tech.Mgmt). Candidates who had appeared for the examination held in May/ June can check their result at the official webpage of the University at osmania.ac.in. The result is available online and in case the website doesn't load properly due to multiple logins at a time, candidates should wait for a while and retry later. The University had also released the revaluation results for various courses in August 2017. LLB results were declared on 10 August 2017. Undergraduate regular exam result was declared on 20 July 2017.



How to check Osmania University result?

Go to the official website of the University, Osmania.ac.in

Click on the 'examination results' tab

Click on MBA (Tech. Mgmt) May/June-2017 Results

Enter the roll number (12 digit hall ticket number)

Submit the details



The online result page will carry the subject wise marks along with the hall ticket number, name, course, gender and other important details of the candidate.



