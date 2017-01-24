Osmania University Centenary: K Chandrashekhar Rao For Grand Celebrations In April

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao yesterday said the centenary celebrations of the Osmania University (OU) should be held on a grand scale. Mr Rao, who held a high level review meeting on Monday in Pragathi Bhavan with ministers, Vice Chancellors and officials on the issue, said the state government would not hesitate to spend any amount of money to restore OU to its past glory. OU is a public state university, founded in 1918 and was established and named after the seventh and last Nizam of Hyderabad, Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan.
"At the same time, the government will also take measures to have quality and standard education in all the universities in the state. The Vice Chancellors should begin 'cleansing' the universities," a release from his office quoted Mr. Rao as saying.
The infrastructure and other facilities in the universities and their hostels should be improved, Rao said.
The Chief Minister wanted the proposed Centenary Celebrations of the OU in April to be held on a grand scale and said that there should be a festive atmosphere in the entire state, it said.
All those who passed out of OU and settled in different parts of the world should be invited and felicitated on the occasion, Rao said, adding that committees should be formed with Vice Chancellors for organising the events.
Rao asked a committee headed by MP K Keshav Rao to work more on the issue and submit him a report.
According to reports, MP Dr K. Keshav Rao, Ministers Sri Kadiyam Srihari, Sri Jagadish Reddy, MP Sri Balka Suman, Government Advisor Sri Paparao, OU VC Sri Ramachandra Rao, Kakatiya University VC Prof. R. Sayanna and Dr BR. Ambedkar Open University VC Prof. K. Seetharam Rao were present in the meeting.
(With inputs from PTI)
