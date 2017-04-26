Osmania University Centenary Celebrations: President Advocates Free Exchange Of Ideas

Hyderabad: The President of India, Pranab Mukherjee addressed the inaugural function of centenary celebrations of Osmania University in Hyderabad today, and speaking on the occasion, he said that we should develop Universities as temples of higher learning. 'They should be places for creating learning environment, where free exchange of ideas will take place and where mighty minds in the form of students and teachers would exchange ideas', he said.
His assertion assumes significance as there have been a few controversies in the country's premier institutions like Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) over freedom of speech.
"Osmania University was also established with this dream that it will be an institution of excellence where free minds will meet freely, interact and exchange ideas and live in peaceful co-existence", the president talked about the university which celebrates the centenary of its establishment.
He also said that, in ancient India, India played a leading role in the field of higher learning and universities such as Taxila, Nalanda, Vikramshila etc. had attracted mighty minds in the form of students and teachers.
The President said that today, there is no doubt that there has been huge development of educational infrastructure in the field of higher learning.
However, the president added that, there are some areas of concern.
As Visitor to more than 100 Central Institutions of higher learning, he had been continuously emphasizing that these Institutions in India should occupy their rightful place in the international ranking process.
He said that apart from looking into this aspect, attention also needs to be laid on basic research and education.
"There should be interface and effective inter-linkages between industry and academia. We cannot live in isolation. There is need for investment in research and innovation so that we can occupy our rightful place in the international community", the president said.
