Osmania University To Host Centenary Celebration From April 26

Hyderabad: One of the oldest and premier educational institution in the country, Osmania University is all set to conduct its centenary celebrations from April 26-28. President of India, Pranab Mukherjee will be attending the programme as Chief Guest in the inaugural programme on April 26. Special officer for the centenary celebrations H Venkateshwarlu told Press Trust of India that the university which was established in 1917 with just 25 faculty members and 225 students, currently has over 10,000 students and 1,200 teaching staff.
The inaugural programme will be presided by Governor of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States ESL Narasimhan. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Union Minister of State for
Labour and Employment Bandaru Dattatreya, Telangana Dy Chief Minister & Minister for
Education Kadiyam Srihari, Rajya Sabha Member Dr. K Keshava Rao, and Dr. Bonthu Rammohan, Mayor, GHMC, Hyderabad will guests of honour.
Besides cultural programmes, the event will host various seminars and lectures on the university's role in shaping the regions political and cultural aspects.
Prominent alumni of Osmania University include former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao, Maharashtra governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, union minister Bandaru Dattatreya, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MIM chief and Lok Sabha Member from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi.
As part of the centenary celebration, Arts college, Osmania University, on March 10, witnessed an event of a different kind here today when over 10000 people participated in the Centenary run flagged off by Prof. S.Ramachandram, Vice Chancellor, Osmania University Even as pro Telangana songs echoed the campus, a sea of humanity sporting white t-shirts and caps converged in front of college and waited for the word "go." They jogged their way on the University road, crossed the Law college, Women's hostel and touched the Engineering college. Later, they returned from the NCC gate. Earlier, tri-colour balloons were released to mark the occasion.
On February this year, Osmania University Alumni Association has donated a sum of Rs. 25.00 lakhs (Rupees twenty five lakhs only) to Osmania University on the occasion of centenary celebrations. The cheque has been handed over to Prof. S. Ramachandram.
Marking centenary year, the organisers aim to make Osmania University a world class institution and focus our strengths towards rebuilding and restoring the glory of the university. They are planning to create a development fund of 100 Crores for the construction of Hostels, Academic Blocks, Labs, Libraries and other such facilities for students.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had in January said the centenary celebrations of the Osmania University (OU) should be held on a grand scale.
(With Inputs from PTI)