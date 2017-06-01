Osmania University BA LLB, BCom LLB, LLB (Hons.), LLB Semester Result Announced Osmania University (OU) has released the result for BA LLB, B.Com. LLB, LLB (Hons.) and LLB Regular on the official website. The exam was conducted in January 2017.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Osmania University BA LLB, BCom LLB, LLB Semester Result Announced New Delhi: Osmania University (OU) has released the result for BA LLB, B.Com. LLB, LLB (Hons.) and LLB Regular on the official website. The semester exam was conducted in January 2017. The result has been declared for all three years for these courses. Students would need their hall ticket number to check their result. The university will shortly announce revaluation/ rechecking schedule on the official website. The law results are in a series of results which were announced recently for other departments.



How to check Osmania University BA LLB/ B.Com. LLB/ LLB (Hons)/ LLB (Regular) January exam result 2017?



Step one: Go to Osmania University official website: http://www.osmania.ac.in/

Step two: In the Online Result flash window, you will find the result link for all the four courses respectively. Click on the link for your course.

Step three: In the new window, enter your hall ticket number correctly. Make sure that you have entered all 12 digits of your hall ticket correctly.

Step four: Click on Submit and view your result.



Your online result will include the following information: Your name

Hall ticket number

Other personal details

Subject code and subject name

Marks and sessional marks in each subject

Passing status for each subject

Overall passing status

Year and semester

Check all the details mentioned on your marks statement shown online to avoid any hassle.



