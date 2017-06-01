Osmania University BA LLB, BCom LLB, LLB (Hons.), LLB Semester Result Announced

How to check Osmania University BA LLB/ B.Com. LLB/ LLB (Hons)/ LLB (Regular) January exam result 2017?
Step one: Go to Osmania University official website: http://www.osmania.ac.in/
Step two: In the Online Result flash window, you will find the result link for all the four courses respectively. Click on the link for your course.
Step three: In the new window, enter your hall ticket number correctly. Make sure that you have entered all 12 digits of your hall ticket correctly.
Step four: Click on Submit and view your result.
Your online result will include the following information:
- Your name
- Hall ticket number
- Other personal details
- Subject code and subject name
- Marks and sessional marks in each subject
- Passing status for each subject
- Overall passing status
- Year and semester
Check all the details mentioned on your marks statement shown online to avoid any hassle.
