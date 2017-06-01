Osmania University BA LLB, BCom LLB, LLB (Hons.), LLB Semester Result Announced

Osmania University (OU) has released the result for BA LLB, B.Com. LLB, LLB (Hons.) and LLB Regular on the official website. The exam was conducted in January 2017.

Education | Written by | Updated: June 01, 2017 15:53 IST
New Delhi:  Osmania University (OU) has released the result for BA LLB, B.Com. LLB, LLB (Hons.) and LLB Regular on the official website. The semester exam was conducted in January 2017. The result has been declared for all three years for these courses. Students would need their hall ticket number to check their result. The university will shortly announce revaluation/ rechecking schedule on the official website. The law results are in a series of results which were announced recently for other departments. 

How to check Osmania University BA LLB/ B.Com. LLB/ LLB (Hons)/ LLB (Regular) January exam result 2017?

Step one: Go to Osmania University official website: http://www.osmania.ac.in/
Step two: In the Online Result flash window, you will find the result link for all the four courses respectively. Click on the link for your course.
Step three: In the new window, enter your hall ticket number correctly. Make sure that you have entered all 12 digits of your hall ticket correctly.
Step four: Click on Submit and view your result.

Your online result will include the following information:
  • Your name
  • Hall ticket number
  • Other personal details
  • Subject code and subject name
  • Marks and sessional marks in each subject 
  • Passing status for each subject
  • Overall passing status
  • Year and semester

Check all the details mentioned on your marks statement shown online to avoid any hassle. 

