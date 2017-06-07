Orissa High Court Directs CBSE To Re-Evaluate Class 12 Answer Scripts In a relief to students, the Orissa High Court today directed the CBSE to re-evaluate answer scripts of those who moved the court alleging discrepancies in the class 12 results.

Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: Orissa High Court directed Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to re-evaluate answer scripts of those students who moved the court alleging discrepancies in the CBSE class 12 results declared in the last week of May. The relief came to students as a single judge bench of Biswanath Rath of Orissa high court also suggested the aggrieved students to apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheets by 2 pm tomorrow. The court also asked the CBSE board to publish their results by June 10.



Earlier in the day, the aggrieved students and parents launched a hunger strike in from the board's regional office in Bhubaneswar, reported Press Trust of India.



On June 1, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Union Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar about the "agony" of students over several discrepancies in the CBSE results.



Javadekar had then assured to depute a high level team to resolve the matter, an official release issued by the CMO said.



The students and their parents had met Patnaik at the state secretariat and urged his immediate intervention into the CBSE 12 results then.



Albeit a two-member team of officials of CBSE visited Bhubaneswar recently, they could not resolve the matter. They had, however, assured the agitating students to resolve the issue within 15 days.



The parents welcomed the high court judgement.



"We welcome the high court judgement. The parents' association will move the court tomorrow seeking justice for all the students who have been victim of the CBSE's discrepancies," Sudarsan Das, one of the parents who was on hunger strike told PTI.



The agitators also said that the strike will continue till fulfilment of their demands. They also demanded a CBI probe into the alleged fiasco in results declaration.



Yesterday, a male student had attempted self-immolation in front of the CBSE's regional office in Bhubaneswar, however, rescued by police and parents.



According to CBSE data, the overall pass percentage of the Bhubaneswar zone has dipped 'drastically' this year. The overall pass percentage stands at 73.95; only 78.43 per cent of female students have qualified (in comparison to 91.23% in 2016!).



In 2016, 87.64 per cent of the students had qualified the exam.



(With Inputs from PTI)



Click here for more



