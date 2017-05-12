Opportunity For Stronger Academic Ties Between UK And India, Says McAllister On Visit To Manipal University

The British Deputy High Commissioner, Dominic McAllister recently highlighted the various opportunities that have come up in the field of academics, and said that there was a scope to build up stronger relationship between United Kingdom and India. McAllister said this while on his visit to Manipal University on May 10. He interacted with the students and the faculty members at the university and spoke at length about the long association between the two countries.McAllister said, "There is the historical relationship, the people relationship and educational relationship. All that means there is the capacity to build on that relationship and make it stronger. We believe that gives a new opportunity for trade between the two countries, and there will also be new opportunities in academics."McAllister also pointed out that the British Prime Minister Theresa May's visit to India last year was to strengthen the relationship between the two countries. Her meeting with PM Narendra Modi and visit to Bengaluru was to explore new opportunities and to expand international trade ties.He also talked about some of the study programmes and scholarships the UK universities offer to both individuals and institutions.During his visit, McAllister also met Manipal University's senior officials, including pro-chancellor H S Ballal and Vice-Chancellor H Vinod Bhat and discussed the various ways in which to further collaborate with UK Universities and catapult centres.He also informed them on the new opportunities for institutional partnership and funding which is available through the UK-India Education and Research Initiative (UKERI) programme. He said that the Manipal University already had partnerships with institutes in Sheffield and Lancaster and hoped for more such partnerships in the future.He also spoke about the Chevening scholarships and fellowships, which is awarded to outstanding emerging leaders to pursue a one-year Masters at any UK university.