'Only 74 Out Of 139 Research Programme Seats Filled In JNU' Alleges JNUTA, Varsity Confirms A Second List The JNU Teachers Association today alleged that only 74 candidates have been admitted to the university's research programmes so far as against a total of 139 seats announced.The university administration, however, said the "admission process is not over and it is yet announce a second list".

Share EMAIL PRINT 'Only 74 Out Of 139 Research Programme Seats Filled In JNU' Alleges JNUTA New Delhi: The JNU Teachers Association today alleged that only 74 candidates have been admitted to the university's research programmes so far as against a total of 139 seats announced. The university administration, however, said the "admission process is not over and it is yet announce a second list".



The JNUTA in a statement alleged that only 74 candidates were offered seats, of which only three belonged to Schedule Caste and one to Schedule Tribe. "Most distressingly, there has been a complete failure to satisfy the constitutional provisions for reservations and the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Act," JNUTA president Ayesha Kidwai said in the release.



JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said: "We going according to the UGC Gazette Notification 2016. A second list is yet to be announced. The admission process is not over."



"Normally, a second list comes out when seats offered in the first list are not filled," Kidwai said.



Click here for more



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



The JNU Teachers Association today alleged that only 74 candidates have been admitted to the university's research programmes so far as against a total of 139 seats announced. The university administration, however, said the "admission process is not over and it is yet announce a second list".The JNUTA in a statement alleged that only 74 candidates were offered seats, of which only three belonged to Schedule Caste and one to Schedule Tribe. "Most distressingly, there has been a complete failure to satisfy the constitutional provisions for reservations and the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Act," JNUTA president Ayesha Kidwai said in the release.JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar said: "We going according to the UGC Gazette Notification 2016. A second list is yet to be announced. The admission process is not over.""Normally, a second list comes out when seats offered in the first list are not filled," Kidwai said.Click here for more Education News