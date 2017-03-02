Online Petition Asks President of India to Not to Give 'Visitor's Award' To JNU Vice Chancellor

A online petition filed by Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union President Mohit Pandey addressed to President of India asked to not to hand over the Visitor's Award for best central university to JNU VC Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar. Instead, the petition requested the President to nominate a joint delegation consisting of students, teachers, staff and workers of JNU to receive the award jointly on behalf of the JNU community. JNU won the Visitor's Award for best central university in India and President Pranab Mukherjee will handover the award to vice chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on March 6..



"We, the undersigned, are elated as Jawaharlal Nehru University has been selected as the best central university in India for the 'Visitor's Award' for 2017. But at the same time we are also extremely disturbed by the fact that the award will be formally handed over to the current Vice Chancellor of JNU, Professor M Jagadesh Kumar on 6th March, 2017. We strongly believe that Prof. Kumar doesn't deserve to receive the award on behalf of the entire JNU community," said the petition.



"For past one year, JNU has witnessed unprecedented attacks and crackdowns on all these values, ever since Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar took over as Vice Chancellor of JNU," said the petition.



In a message posted in the university website, Dean of students said that the vice chancellor and other senior officials met with students who were agitating against the UGC Notification 2016 in the administrative building. It said that the principal concerns of the students regarding the impact of the 2016 UGC Notification on reservation of seats, relaxation of marks, deprivation points given to various categories of students, inclusion of Research Methodology in Entrance Test and the number of students to be admitted in the coming academic year were discussed and all these points were covered by the vice chancellor in his replies.



