Online Application For RTE Admission To Begin Today In Uttar Pradesh

EMAIL PRINT Online Application For RTE Admission To Begin Today In Uttar Pradesh New Delhi: The first phase of application process under the Right to Education (RTE) for the upcoming academic session, 2017-18, in Uttar Pradesh will begin today. In first phase the application process will end on March 15. The lottery for application forms submitted in the first phase will be drawn on March 25 and schools are expected to complete the admission process by April 1. As per RTE, there is a reservation of 25% seats in private schools for children who belong to economically and socially disadvantaged sections of society.



The second phase of application process will begin on March 16 and end on April 15. The lotteries for phase 2 will be drawn on April 25. The third phase of application will begin on April 16 and end on May 10. The final phase of application process will be held between May 11 and June 15.



Last year, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Akhilesh Yadav had directed the basic education department to digitalize the application process for applicants under RTE. The online system for application is expected to quicken the application process and increase the number of applicants from economically weaker sections. People who find it difficult to apply online, can always obtain application form from the office of Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA). It will be the responsibility of the BSA to upload the completed application form in the database.



Uttar Pradesh, currently, has the potential of 6 lakh children to be enrolled under RTE. The digitalization of the whole process will increase the number of applicants and will also reduce the time required to carry out the whole process.



According to data available, there were more than 21,000 applicants under RTE in UP last year out of which 15,626 applicants were given admission to private schools. This number was almost three times higher than 2015 when only 4400 children got admission in over 500 private schools in the state.



