The Kerala DHSE has released the answer keys of 10 examinations it held, including Mathematics, Zoology, Physics etc.
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Onam Exam Answer Keys: How to download
Onam 2017 Exam: Kerala DHSE Plus Two Answer Keys Released @ Dhsekerala.gov.in
The Kerala DHSE uploaded the Onam Exam answer keys on the official website of the directorate. The students who are searching for the plus two answer keys may follow these steps:
Step One: Go to the official website of dhsekerala.gov.in'
Step Two: Go to the examination section of the homepage
Step Three: Download your answer keys from there
