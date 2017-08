Onam 2017 Exam: Kerala DHSE Plus Two Answer Keys Released @ Dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Onam Exam Answer Keys: How to download

Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has released the answer keys of Plus Two or class 12 Onam exams which were conducted recently. The exams which is known as Onam exams - due to the timing of the exam coincides with the Onam festival -, are conducted as first term exams in Kerala before the general yearly exams. This year, the first term Onam examinations for DHSE were held from August 21 to August 30. The Kerala DHSE plus two exam answer keys are uploaded on the official website of the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education.The Kerala DHSE has released the answer keys of 10 examinations it held, including Mathematics, Zoology, Physics etc.The Kerala DHSE uploaded the Onam Exam answer keys on the official website of the directorate. The students who are searching for the plus two answer keys may follow these steps:Step One: Go to the official website of dhsekerala.gov.in'Step Two: Go to the examination section of the homepageStep Three: Download your answer keys from there