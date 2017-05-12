CHSE Odisha To Announce Plus Two Science Result 2017 Today At Orissaresults.nic.in Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will announce the plus two science result today. Students can expect the result at 11 am.

CHSE Odisha To Announce Plus Two Science Result 2017 Today

New Delhi: Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will announce the plus two science result today. Students can expect the result at 11 am. An official website had given update about the result for the science; as of now no update has been given regarding humanities and commerce stream. CHSE Annual plus 2 science examination was held in the month of March. The board had conducted the examination for a total of 380707 students. The exam was held for four stream: arts, science, commerce and vocational.



CHSE Odisha will announce the plus two science result for a total of 91000 students who had appeared for the examination.



Know how to check the Odisha plus two science result online



With few hours left for the CHSE 12th science results to be declared, students should know where to check the result. At times it has been noticed that, due to large number of users at a particular time, students either panic or else do not hesitate to click on spam links which claim to be linked to result portal. In every case this should be avoided! Students should note that the results will be available at the official website of the Board. Alternatively students can check the result at orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in.



