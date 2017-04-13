Odisha Government Launches Mobile Science Lab Scheme For Students

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today launched a mobile science laboratory scheme for five backward blocks of southern Odisha to take applied science at the doorsteps of the students. "This initiative has been started by the state government in collaboration with TCS foundation and Tata Trusts," Chief Secretary A P Padhi flagging off the mobbile school and community science laboratories.
The initiative aims at creating an environment of learning excellence in south Odisha through multi-stake holder engagement including community, school, teachers and students, he said.
Jitendra Nayak, Regional Manager of Tata Trust said these vehicles would cover Muniguda, Bissamcuttack, Thuamul Rampur, Lanjigarh and Kothgarh blocks. The vehicles are designed as multi-purpose mobile labs and they would cover all primary and secondary schools in these blocks.
Around 25,000 students of 250 elementary and secondary schools would get learning experiences through these mobile laboratories, which are equipped with different application models and charts as per the curricular needs of the schools, he said.
They also carry audio-visual apparatus like TV, projector, audio amplifier, solar power back-ups and others to support science and mathematics learning through audio-visual communication and simulation experiments.
The vehicles have been fitted with GPS trackers to provide real time data on movement of the mobile labs. The NGOs, teachers and community members have been tagged with the programme to make it broad based and outcome oriented, he said.
