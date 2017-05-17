Odisha Government Felicitates Dongaria Kondh Students

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today felicitated 34 students belonging to particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG) for their success in the High School Certificate Examination, 2017.

Education | Updated: May 17, 2017
Odisha Government Felicitates Dongaria Kondh Students

Odisha Government Felicitates Dongaria Kondh Students (Representational Image)

Bhubaneswar:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today felicitated 34 students belonging to particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG) for their success in the High School Certificate Examination, 2017. While felicitating the 34 students, including 25 girls, Patnaik handed one tablet computer to each and hoped that the gadgets would help them in higher studies.

The chief minister suggested the students to help other children in their community to study and excel in life.

Education is the biggest tool to fight poverty, Patnaik said adding studies also bring equality in the society.

All the 34 Dongaria Kondh students were residents of the state-run tribal hostels and hailed from Rayagada district.

There are 19 special education complexes for 13 PVTGs and 470 PVTG students have passed the matriculation examination this year.

The state has set up residential schools for the scheduled caste and scheduled tribe students. The rate of success of students residing in government hostels and appearing the annual examination was 95.71 per cent, said SC & ST welfare minister Ramesh Chandra Majhi.

