Odisha Education Minister Orders Probe Into Irregularities During Class 12 State Board Maths Exam; Chemistry Board Exam Postponed

New Delhi: Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Debi Prasad Mishra today directed Controller of examination of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) to investigate the irregularities which happened during the class 12 Mathematics examination. Debi Prasad Mishra said that questions from chemistry was found in several question papers for mathematics when the question paper packet was opened yesterday for distribution at exam centers. Such question papers were found in at least 14 exam centers across the state. He also said that the press were question papers were printed would also be probed thoroughly.
According to Press Trust of India, Mishra said, "The government would not hesitate to black-list the printing press if the press was found guilty." He also added that the Controller of Examinations of the Council of Higher Secondary Examination (CHSE) will look into the investigation probing as to how questions from chemistry were printed in mathematics question paper.
He said that the Controller of Examination will also investigate if there was any conspiracy invokved in this incident. The minister has directed the Controller of Examination to submit a report within two weeks of conducting a formal inquiry. He has also asked the Controller to visit the press where the question papers were printed and packed.
Debi Prasad Mishra also informed that the Chemistry exam which was earlier scheduled for March 16 afternoon will now be conducted on March 30 between 2 pm and 5 pm.
Due to the irregularities in the question paper, the exam was delayed at 14 centers. However, the centers managed to conduct the examination after procuring photocopies of the correct question paper.
(With Inputs from Press Trust of India)
