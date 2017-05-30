White House communications director Mike Dubke resigns 3 months after being appointed by Donald Trump: US media reports

Odisha CHSE Plus Two Class 12 Arts, Commerce, Vocational Results 2017 Tomorrow At Orissaresults.nic.in CHSE Odisha will announce the CHSE class 12 (Plus 2) arts and commerce streams results tomorrow in the official website of the council.

The Mass Education minister of Odisha state, Badri Naryan Patra announced the Science results and he said that 81.11 per cent students have cleared the examination out of 90,643 students who had appeared for the science stream exam.



This year, the higher secondary examination in the state started with the English paper on March 6. A total number of 3,80,707 students appeared in the examinations in all the four streams of arts, science, commerce and vocational in the state. Of them, around 91 thousand sat for science exam, around 2.43 lakh for arts and around 28 thousand for commerce exam, reported HT.



Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) released the class 10 HSC and Madhyama results 2017 on April 26.



Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Arts, Commerce Results 2017: How To Check



The students who are searching for Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Results can follow these steps to check their results:

Step One: Go to the official results website of Odisha CHSE

Step Two: Click on the results link

Step Three: Enter your registration credentials

Step Four: See your results



The results will be available in these official websites: orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

Apart from these websites, students will be able to access the results from alternate website like examresults.net.



(With Inputs from PTI)



