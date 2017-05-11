Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Science Results 2017 To Be Declared Tomorrow

The higher secondary examination in the state started with the English paper on March 6. A total number of 3,80,707 students appeared in the examinations in all the four streams of arts, science, commerce and vocational in the state. Of them, around 91 thousand sat for science exam, around 2.43 lakh for arts and around 28 thousand for commerce exam, reported HT.
The early declaration of results has been directed by the Human Resources Development ministry which has asked all school boards across India to declare their respective class 12 results as early as possible to ensure easy calculation for national level entrance examinations for admissions to medical and engineering colleges.
Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) released the class 10 HSC and Madhyama results 2017 on April 26.
Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Science Results 2017: How To Check
The students who are searching for Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Science Results can follow these steps to check their results:
Step One: Go to the official results website of Odisha CHSE
Step Two: Click on the results link
Step Three: Enter your registration credentials
Step Four: See your results
The results will be available in these official websites: orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.
Apart from these websites, students will be able to access the results from alternate website like examresults.net.
CHSE Odisha
The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982 to regulate, control and develop Higher Secondary Education in the State of Orissa.
