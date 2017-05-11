Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Science Results 2017 To Be Declared Tomorrow CHSE Odisha Annual Plus 2 Science examination result Will be Published at 11 AM on May 12, ie. tomorrow.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Science Results 2017 To Be Declared Tomorrow New Delhi: Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will declare the class 12 (Plus 2) Science results tomorrow in the official website of the council. The board will declare the results of other streams - Humanities and Commerce - later. An official website which hosts Odisha examination results by National Informatics Centre has confirmed that CHSE Odisha Annual Plus 2 Science examination result Will be Published at 11 AM on May 12, ie. tomorrow.



The higher secondary examination in the state started with the English paper on March 6. A total number of 3,80,707 students appeared in the examinations in all the four streams of arts, science, commerce and vocational in the state. Of them, around 91 thousand sat for science exam, around 2.43 lakh for arts and around 28 thousand for commerce exam, reported HT.



The early declaration of results has been directed by the Human Resources Development ministry which has asked all school boards across India to declare their respective class 12 results as early as possible to ensure easy calculation for national level entrance examinations for admissions to medical and engineering colleges.



Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) released the



Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Science Results 2017: How To Check Odisha CHSE Science Class 12 Plus 2 results to be out tomorrow

The students who are searching for Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Science Results can follow these steps to check their results:



Step One: Go to the official results website of Odisha CHSE

Step Two: Click on the results link

Step Three: Enter your registration credentials

Step Four: See your results



The results will be available in these official websites: orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

Apart from these websites, students will be able to access the results from alternate website like examresults.net.



CHSE Odisha



The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982 to regulate, control and develop Higher Secondary Education in the State of Orissa.



Click here for more



Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will declare the class 12 (Plus 2) Science results tomorrow in the official website of the council. The board will declare the results of other streams - Humanities and Commerce - later. An official website which hosts Odisha examination results by National Informatics Centre has confirmed that CHSE Odisha Annual Plus 2 Science examination result Will be Published at 11 AM on May 12, ie. tomorrow.The higher secondary examination in the state started with the English paper on March 6. A total number of 3,80,707 students appeared in the examinations in all the four streams of arts, science, commerce and vocational in the state. Of them, around 91 thousand sat for science exam, around 2.43 lakh for arts and around 28 thousand for commerce exam, reported HT.The early declaration of results has been directed by the Human Resources Development ministry which has asked all school boards across India to declare their respective class 12 results as early as possible to ensure easy calculation for national level entrance examinations for admissions to medical and engineering colleges.Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) released the class 10 HSC and Madhyama results 2017 on April 26.The students who are searching for Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Science Results can follow these steps to check their results:Step One: Go to the official results website of Odisha CHSEStep Two: Click on the results linkStep Three: Enter your registration credentialsStep Four: See your resultsThe results will be available in these official websites: orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.Apart from these websites, students will be able to access the results from alternate website like examresults.net.The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982 to regulate, control and develop Higher Secondary Education in the State of Orissa.Click here for more Education News