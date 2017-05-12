Odisha CHSE Class 12 Plus 2 Arts, Commerce Results 2017 To Be Declared On May 29 Odisha Class 12 results are expected on May last week

Share EMAIL PRINT Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Arts, Commerce Results 2017 To Be Declared On May 29 New Delhi: Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will declare the class 12 (Plus 2) Arts and Commerce results on May last week in the official website of the council. The board today declared the results of science stream. A source close to the department of education told NDTV that the CHSE arts and commerce results will be published on May 29.



The Mass Education minister Badri Naryan Patra



The higher secondary examination in the state started with the English paper on March 6. A total number of 3,80,707 students appeared in the examinations in all the four streams of arts, science, commerce and vocational in the state. Of them, around 91 thousand sat for science exam, around 2.43 lakh for arts and around 28 thousand for commerce exam, reported HT.



The early declaration of results has been directed by the Human Resources Development ministry which has asked all school boards across India to declare their respective class 12 results as early as possible to ensure easy calculation for national level entrance examinations for admissions to medical and engineering colleges.



Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE) released the class 10 HSC and Madhyama results 2017 on April 26.



Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Arts, Commerce Results 2017: How To Check



The students who are searching for Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Results can follow these steps to check their results:



Step One: Go to the official results website of Odisha CHSE

Step Two: Click on the results link

Step Three: Enter your registration credentials

Step Four: See your results



The results will be available in these official websites: orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in.

Apart from these websites, students will be able to access the results from alternate website like examresults.net.



According to PTI, of the total candidates, 73,523 have passed the science exam.



19,087 students have passed in first division, 26,322 in second division and 27,597 students got third division, the minister said.



Continuing the trend, girls outshone boys in the Plus II Science examination of CHSE, the results of which were declared today.



CHSE Odisha



The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha was established in accordance with the Odisha Higher Secondary Education Act 1982 to regulate, control and develop Higher Secondary Education in the State of Orissa.



(With Inputs from PTI)



